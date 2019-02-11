One dead, one transported after shooting in Clinton

61°
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

CLINTON - Officials say two people were shot Sunday night on Roosevelt Street in East Feliciana Parish.

Sheriff Jeff Travis of the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office tells WBRZ one person died in the apparent shooting. Another victim was transported to a hospital, the sheriff said.

No other details were yet available.

Sheriff Travis says authorities are also investigating a separate shooting that occurred in Springville. However, no injuries resulted from that incident.

