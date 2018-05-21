One dead, one injured in shooting on Main Street

UPDATE: Sources tell WBRZ one person was killed and another was injured in the shooting. Details regarding what led to the shooting were not available.

BATON ROUGE - Police investigated a shooting on Main Street Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Main Street near North 17th Street, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson.

The extent of a victim's injuries were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.