One dead, one injured in shooting on Main Street

4 hours 26 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, May 20 2018 May 20, 2018 May 20, 2018 8:45 PM May 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

UPDATE: Sources tell WBRZ one person was killed and another was injured in the shooting. Details regarding what led to the shooting were not available.

BATON ROUGE - Police investigated a shooting on Main Street Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Main Street near North 17th Street, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson.

The extent of a victim's injuries were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

