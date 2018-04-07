One dead, one critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Florida Blvd. Saturday morning

File Image

BATON ROUGE - A 35-year-old Denham Springs resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Florida Blvd. Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash occurred around 4:00 a.m. in the 10900 block of Florida Blvd.

The crash claimed the life of Polo Mouton, 35, of Denham Springs.

Through the initial investigation, police determined that a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Florida Blvd. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right.

Investigators believe that the vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered a ditch and then flipped across the service road.

The two occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to BRPD.

Mouton was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant, a 26-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.