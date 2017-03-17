One dead in Thibodaux crash

THIBODAUX - A two-vehicle crash on LA 20 has claimed the life of one man.

State police say Troop C began investigating the crash near Sugar Ridge Drive around 5:30 p.m.

85-year-old Percy Chiasson was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers say Chaisson was traveling north on LA 20 when he ran off the road to the right as he entered a left curve in the highway. They say Chaisson then steered to the left and reentered the highway, striking a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Victoria Zungia-Galvez on Thibodaux.

Zungia and her 2-year-old male passenger received moderate injuries and were transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical center, according to troopers.

Everyone involved was properly restrained. Alcohol and drug use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Factors in the crash are still under investigation.