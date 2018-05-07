One dead in Sunday night crash in Gonzales

GONZALES - State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one man dead late Sunday night.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday night on Highway 44 near Highway 941.

Troopers say 56-year-old Henry Boudreaux was traveling northbound on LA 44 and crossed into the southbound lane for reasons unknown. He struck the on coming vehicle of 29-year-old Jantzen Carter. The impact caused him to be ejected from the vehicle.

Boudreaux was not properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Carter and his passenger were also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.