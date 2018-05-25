74°
One dead in shooting on Victoria Drive
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a fatal shooting on Victoria Drive.
The shooting reportedly happened before 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Victoria Drive near Calumet.
Sources confirmed medical crews were called out to the shooting. They said victim was found dead on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
