One dead in shooting on Victoria Drive

By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a fatal shooting on Victoria Drive.

The shooting reportedly happened before 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Victoria Drive near Calumet.

Sources confirmed medical crews were called out to the shooting. They said victim was found dead on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

