One dead in fatal crash on I-10 West
GONZALES- Louisiana State Police say that at least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred on I-10 West near LA 30 close to the Tanger Outlets. There is no word on the condition of the other person involved.
Authorities closed off the roadway to clear the scene. It was cleared before 3 a.m.
Check back for details.
