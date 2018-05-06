Latest Weather Blog
One dead in drive-by double shooting on Nairn Drive
UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police said the male victim in the shooting died from his injuries.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Desmond Hardnett.
Police said Hardnett and a 32-year-old female were transported to local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Hardnett later succumbed to his injuries. The female victim's injuries appeared non life-threatening.
Investigators believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
There are no motives or suspects at this time.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a double shooting in Baton Rouge.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Nairn Drive and Wells Avenue. BRPD confirmed officers are responding.
Authorities say a man was taken from the scene with serious injuries. A second victim, a woman, was transported in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
