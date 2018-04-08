50°
One dead following shooting in Assumption Parish

Saturday, April 07 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH- Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Grisaffe Lane in Belle Rose. 

Officials say a 41-year-old male sustained fatal injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

