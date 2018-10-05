78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead following overnight tanker truck crash

1 hour 36 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 October 05, 2018 7:39 AM October 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after their vehicle ran into the back of a tanker truck. 

According to authorities, the propane tanker was stopped at a rail road crossing at the time of the crash. The crash was reported on Scenic Highway just before midnight.

The driver of the vehicle was unrestrained and transported to an area hospital. That person later died from their injuries.

No further information was provided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days