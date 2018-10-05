78°
One dead following overnight tanker truck crash
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after their vehicle ran into the back of a tanker truck.
According to authorities, the propane tanker was stopped at a rail road crossing at the time of the crash. The crash was reported on Scenic Highway just before midnight.
The driver of the vehicle was unrestrained and transported to an area hospital. That person later died from their injuries.
No further information was provided.
