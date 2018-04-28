73°
One dead following multiple-vehicle crash on Airline Highway

Saturday, April 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

LAPLACE - A three-vehicle crash on Airline Highway has claimed the life of a 27-year-old female.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on Airline Highway near Windsor Street Friday afternoon around 3 o'clock.

Officials say 27-year-old Mayra Dominguez of Kenner was traveling northbound on US 61 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu and crossed over into the southbound lanes. Dominguez was struck first by a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, then struck again by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

Dominguez was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries Saturday morning.

Drivers of the Impala and Silverado were transported with minor injuries.

LSP says it's unknown if speed and impairment are factors in the crash. It is also unknown if Dominguez was restrained.

The accident remains under investigation.

