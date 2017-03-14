62°
One dead following motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that pinned a motorcyclist under a truck near Albany Tuesday afternoon.
The preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle driver was attempting to pass a vhicle when he crashed into another turning vehicle. Sources say the motorcycle slid under the truck, pinning the man beneath the vehicle on James Chapel Road.
The 41-year-old victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Authorities do not suspect impairment in the crash.
