One dead following motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that pinned a motorcyclist under a truck near Albany Tuesday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle driver was attempting to pass a vhicle when he crashed into another turning vehicle. Sources say the motorcycle slid under the truck, pinning the man beneath the vehicle on James Chapel Road.

The 41-year-old victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities do not suspect impairment in the crash.