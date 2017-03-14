62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead following motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish

1 hour 59 minutes 53 seconds ago March 14, 2017 Mar 14, 2017 Tuesday, March 14 2017 March 14, 2017 3:16 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that pinned a motorcyclist under a truck near Albany Tuesday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle driver was attempting to pass a vhicle when he crashed into another turning vehicle. Sources say the motorcycle slid under the truck, pinning the man beneath the vehicle on James Chapel Road.

The 41-year-old victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities do not suspect impairment in the crash.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days