71°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, five rescued in early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Baton Rouge.
The blaze was reported around 2:26 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Elmer Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the house fully involved in flames.
Crews were able to rescue five residents from the home.
The fire was brought under control by 3:13 a.m. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.
The Red Cross was called to assist.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get some beads: Krewe of Artemis rolls Friday night
-
Sheriff Bobby Webre to meet with Ascension residents to discuss growth in...
-
One dead, five rescued in early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.
-
One dead following early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.
-
Police investigating overnight shooting on Monterrey Blvd.