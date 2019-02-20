One dead, five rescued in early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Baton Rouge.

The blaze was reported around 2:26 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Elmer Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the house fully involved in flames.

Crews were able to rescue five residents from the home.

The fire was brought under control by 3:13 a.m. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.

The Red Cross was called to assist.