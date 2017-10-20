One dead, dozens affected by salmonella outbreak

CALDWELL PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Health said one person is dead and dozens more have been hospitalized following a salmonella outbreak.

Officials said 125 people have been identified suffering with gastrointestinal illness, with more cases expected.

37 people have been hospitalized.

An autopsy will be performed on the patient who died to determine whether or not the death can be attributed to the outbreak.

The latest information follows a "mass sickness" in Columbia, south of Monroe, where hundreds of people may have gotten ill following a jambalaya sale at a softball event this past weekend. Authorities believe about 300 people were served the jambalaya and are expecting more reports of illness in the coming days.