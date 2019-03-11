One dead, another missing after helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish

Photo: Bristow Group Inc.

LAFOURCHE - Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office assisted several agencies in recovery efforts after a helicopter crash Sunday.

Bristow Group Inc. confirmed one of its helicopters crashed at about 12 p.m. in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the company the aircraft, a Bell 407, was operating between Galliano and Venice, Louisiana.

LPSO responded to assist several agencies in the recovery efforts of a helicopter crash in the South Lafourche area earlier today. Here is the latest information from @Bristow_Group. https://t.co/2RBnntk0Ss — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) March 11, 2019

Officials say the aircraft was carrying one passenger and one crew member at the time of the crash. According to WWL-TV one person was found dead and another is still missing. Neither of them have been identified at this time.

The company said more information would be made available on its website.