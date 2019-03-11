78°
One dead, another missing after helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish

7 hours 14 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 March 11, 2019 8:03 AM March 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Bristow Group Inc.

LAFOURCHE - Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office assisted several agencies in recovery efforts after a helicopter crash Sunday.

Bristow Group Inc. confirmed one of its helicopters crashed at about 12 p.m. in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the company the aircraft, a Bell 407, was operating between Galliano and Venice, Louisiana.

Officials say the aircraft was carrying one passenger and one crew member at the time of the crash. According to WWL-TV one person was found dead and another is still missing. Neither of them have been identified at this time. 

The company said more information would be made available on its website

