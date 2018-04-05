57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, another injured after being struck by vehicle in Port Allen

1 hour 16 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 April 05, 2018 9:45 AM April 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the person killed as 65-year-old Lani Jachetta.

The person injured was identified as 58-year-old Michael Storey. According to a release, Jachetta and Storey were attempting to cross US 190 when they were struck by a 2014 Buick Verano driven by 41-year-old Champail Robinson.

*****

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials said one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

Deputies said the person was hit on Highway 190 near Young Avenue before 10:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police are responding to the scene, according to WBRSO officials.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days