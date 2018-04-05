One dead, another injured after being struck by vehicle in Port Allen

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the person killed as 65-year-old Lani Jachetta.

The person injured was identified as 58-year-old Michael Storey. According to a release, Jachetta and Storey were attempting to cross US 190 when they were struck by a 2014 Buick Verano driven by 41-year-old Champail Robinson.

*****

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials said one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

Deputies said the person was hit on Highway 190 near Young Avenue before 10:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police are responding to the scene, according to WBRSO officials.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.