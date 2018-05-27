One dead, another hurt in shooting

BATON ROUGE - Sources tell WBRZ one person has died and another is being treated for injuries after showing up to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The two victims allegedly arrived to the Baton Rouge General Mid-City campus around 7 p.m. with injuries sustained during an apparent shooting.

Sources originally told WBRZ both victims' injuries appeared critical, later saying one of the victims had died.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

The Baton Rouge Police department has not released any information on where or when any shooting that may be related to this incident occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.