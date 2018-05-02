88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead, another critical after crash on I-12 East

Wednesday, May 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a crash on I-12 Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on I-12 East near the Millerville exit. Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken from the scene in critical condition.

The right lane of the interstate is currently blocked at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

