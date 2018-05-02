88°
One dead, another critical after crash on I-12 East
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a crash on I-12 Wednesday.
The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on I-12 East near the Millerville exit. Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken from the scene in critical condition.
The right lane of the interstate is currently blocked at the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
