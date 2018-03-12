62°
One dead, others injured after explosions in Texas

Monday, March 12 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTRK
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police are responding to another explosion in Austin that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city.
  
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that an explosion Monday in southeast Austin injured a woman in her 70s, who has been hospitalized. A second woman from that address has been hospitalized with an unrelated medical issue.
  
Authorities have not said whether the most recent explosion was caused by a package bomb like the one that exploded earlier Monday.
  
Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday that investigators believe the deadly blast Monday is linked to a March 2 package bomb that killed a 39-year-old man in another part of the city.

