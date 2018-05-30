One dead after Tuesday night crash in Iberville Parish

WHITE CASTLE- A Texas man is dead after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Iberville Parish.

Shortly before 6 p.m. police began investigating a crash on LA Highway 405 at LA Highway 933. According to a release, the crash took the life of 32-year-old Gerardo Hernandez.

Authorities say the crash happened as Hernandez was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA Highway 405. He was behind a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 63-year-old Ester Green. At the same time a 2008 Nissan Titan, driven by 54-year-old Jacob Tatman, was traveling southbound on the roadway.

The release states that Green began to slow her Ford to turn off of the roadway when for unknown reasons, Hernandez hit the back of her truck with his Chevy. After the first impact, Hernadez's vehicle crossed the center lane into the southbound lane and struck Tatam's vehicle head-on.

Even though Hernadez was wearing a set belt, he was sustained fatal injuries. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Green and Tatman were both properly restrained at the time of the crash and suspect moderate injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but toxicology samples were taken from all three drivers and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.