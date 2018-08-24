89°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after train crashes into garbage truck in Gonzales
GONZALES - Authorities say one person is dead following a train crash Friday morning.
Reports say that the garbage truck was making a turn when it was hit by the train at the intersection of Felix Street around 8:15 a.m. City of Gonzales Police, Fire and EMS were called to the scene.
Authorities identified the person dead to be the driver of the garbage truck.
The driver has been identified as 55-year-old Willie Hall. Authorities say Hall was killed on impact.
The crash closed the railroad crossings at Burnside, New River, Ascension, and Cornerview. Police recommend drivers to use Purpera and Coolidge instead.
Officials say all roads are now open.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Group arrested in conspiracy to burn down huge home for insurance payout
-
Thieves walk out of local Lowe's with AC unit in tow
-
Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
-
WATCH: Local deputy does the "Cha Cha" with French Settlement students
-
Teens charged with murder in recent shooting will remain in jail
Sports Video
-
Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
-
Thursday Sports Hits - Fulton News, Jaguar Journal, Outdoors
-
Friday Night Blitz: 2018 preseason previews and predictions
-
Could K'Lavon Chaisson break the LSU sack record?
-
WBRZ+ to broadcast thought-provoking analysis of tumultuous start to LSU's football season