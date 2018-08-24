89°
One dead after train crashes into garbage truck in Gonzales

Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

GONZALES - Authorities say one person is dead following a train crash Friday morning. 

Reports say that the garbage truck was making a turn when it was hit by the train at the intersection of Felix Street around 8:15 a.m. City of Gonzales Police, Fire and EMS were called to the scene.

Authorities identified the person dead to be the driver of the garbage truck.

The driver has been identified as 55-year-old Willie Hall. Authorities say Hall was killed on impact.

The crash closed the railroad crossings at Burnside, New River, Ascension, and Cornerview. Police recommend drivers to use Purpera and Coolidge instead. 

Officials say all roads are now open.

