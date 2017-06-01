One dead after shooting on Washington Avenue

BATON ROUGE – One man is dead after a shooting in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue on Wednesday night.



The shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. and claimed the life of 25-year-old Donovan Robinson. Police say Robinson was shot while inside his vehicle.



Robinson was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.





(Image: Donovan Robinson)



Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Baton Rouge Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.