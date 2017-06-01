83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead after shooting on Washington Avenue

1 hour 44 minutes 42 seconds ago June 01, 2017 Jun 1, 2017 Thursday, June 01 2017 June 01, 2017 11:39 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – One man is dead after a shooting in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. and claimed the life of 25-year-old Donovan Robinson. Police say Robinson was shot while inside his vehicle.

Robinson was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.


(Image: Donovan Robinson)

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Baton Rouge Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

