73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after shooting on Vegas Strip; Suspect barricaded in tour bus

1 hour 16 minutes 10 seconds ago March 25, 2017 Mar 25, 2017 Saturday, March 25 2017 March 25, 2017 4:18 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAS VEGAS - A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting.

Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days