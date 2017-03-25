73°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after shooting on Vegas Strip; Suspect barricaded in tour bus
LAS VEGAS - A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting.
Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.
The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.
Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Strong storms roll through Baton Rouge area
-
Jury convicts deputy marshal for shooting death of boy, dad\'s injuries
-
At least 3 injured after tree falls on cars near Tara
-
Beloved cat with microchip went missing, adopted by another family
-
Hammond school closed Friday due to Norovirus outbreak