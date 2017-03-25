One dead after shooting on Vegas Strip; Suspect barricaded in tour bus

LAS VEGAS - A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.



University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting.

Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.



The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.



Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.