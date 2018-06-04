77°
One dead after shooting on Coolidge Street

46 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, June 04 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after an early morning shooting in the 1000 block of Coolidge Street.

The incident happened before 6 a.m. Monday morning. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

