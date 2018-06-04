77°
One dead after shooting on Coolidge Street
BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after an early morning shooting in the 1000 block of Coolidge Street.
The incident happened before 6 a.m. Monday morning. Details are limited at this time.
Here is the scene on Coolidge St. where one person is dead. Investigators searching wooded area behind that black pickup truck @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/5YjGnaM8Bq— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) June 4, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
