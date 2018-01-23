2 killed in shooting at Kentucky high school

Benton, Ky.- Gov. Matt Bevin says two people have been killed and 19 injured in a shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky.

Two students were killed Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School when a 15-year-old classmate opened fire. Bevin says 17 other people were injured, 12 of them suffering gunshot wounds.

Speaking at a news conference, Bevin says one girl died at the scene. A boy died at a hospital.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the shooter was armed with a handgun. The boy will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Of the 19 injured, Bevin says 14 of those were gunshot wounds.