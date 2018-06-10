77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after running across Airline Highway, being hit by vehicle

13 hours 42 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 June 10, 2018 9:05 AM June 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PRAIRIEVILLE - State Police are trying to identify a pedestrian hit and killed on Airline Highway south of Perkins Road overnight.

Authorities said a driver hit the person as the pedestrian ran across the highway with another individual.  The pair ran into traffic, leading to the one person being hit by a passing car.

The driver stopped and was found to not be at fault.

State Police said the other person who ran through traffic continued to run away after the crash.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

**********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days