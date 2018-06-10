One dead after running across Airline Highway, being hit by vehicle

PRAIRIEVILLE - State Police are trying to identify a pedestrian hit and killed on Airline Highway south of Perkins Road overnight.

Authorities said a driver hit the person as the pedestrian ran across the highway with another individual. The pair ran into traffic, leading to the one person being hit by a passing car.

The driver stopped and was found to not be at fault.

State Police said the other person who ran through traffic continued to run away after the crash.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

