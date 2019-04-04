62°
One dead after reported trailer fire in Zachary

Wednesday, April 03 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal trailer fire Wednesday night on Zachary Deerford Road.

The incident happened sometime around 9 o'clock Wednesday night at a mobile home on Zachary Deerford near Plank, close to the Comite River.

Sources confirm one person has died.

No other information was made available. This is a developing story.

