One dead after reported shooting in New Iberia

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW IBERIA- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred shortly after midnight.

Authorities responded to the area of Ambassador W Lemelle Drive and Hopkins Street in reference to a shooting. Deputies located a single victim on Ambassador W Lemelle who appeared to have a single gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced dead by the coroner. According to a release, the identity of the victim will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

