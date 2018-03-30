68°
One dead after reported shooting in New Iberia
NEW IBERIA- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred shortly after midnight.
Authorities responded to the area of Ambassador W Lemelle Drive and Hopkins Street in reference to a shooting. Deputies located a single victim on Ambassador W Lemelle who appeared to have a single gunshot wound.
The victim was later pronounced dead by the coroner. According to a release, the identity of the victim will be released once the next of kin is notified.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
