One dead after motorcycle crash on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Coursey Boulevard near Stumberg Lane. Sources confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word on further injuries at this time.
This is a developing story.
