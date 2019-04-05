75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after motorcycle crash on Coursey Boulevard

2 hours 38 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, April 05 2019 Apr 5, 2019 April 05, 2019 4:27 PM April 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Coursey Boulevard near Stumberg Lane. Sources confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on further injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days