One dead after engine failure forces plane's emergency landing in Philadelphia

1 hour 55 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 April 17, 2018 2:18 PM April 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal investigator says one person has been killed after a plane with engine failure made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

  
National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Tuesday that the engine will be shipped for a detailed examination.
  
The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.
  
Philadelphia's fire chief says that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and seven were treated for minor injuries

