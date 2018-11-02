62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead after double shooting Thursday night

Friday, November 02 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say one of two people shot near Plank Road Thursday night has died in the hospital.

The shooting was first reported Thursday evening in the on Huron Street, just off Plank Road. Officials said two people were found in critical condition at the scene.

On Friday, police confirmed one of the victims, 33-year-old Donnell Matthew died from his injuries. 

Police have not released any info on a potential suspect at this time.

