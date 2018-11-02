62°
One dead after double shooting Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - Police say one of two people shot near Plank Road Thursday night has died in the hospital.
The shooting was first reported Thursday evening in the on Huron Street, just off Plank Road. Officials said two people were found in critical condition at the scene.
On Friday, police confirmed one of the victims, 33-year-old Donnell Matthew died from his injuries.
Police have not released any info on a potential suspect at this time.
