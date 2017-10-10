76°
One dead after crash on LA 429 in Gonzales
GONZALES - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of one person Tuesday night on LA 429.
According to State Police, the crash occurred on LA 429 east of Hwy. 61 sometime after 8:30 p.m.
One person died as a result of the crash, according to State Police. No other information was available.
The crash is currently under investigation. Check back for updates.
