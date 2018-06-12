71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after crash involving dump truck in Ascension Parish

2 hours 15 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 June 12, 2018 7:28 PM June 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ST. AMANT - A man was killed in Ascension Parish after a dump truck collided into his vehicle earlier this afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on LA 431 just east of LA 931 shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Jonathan Hyland of St. Amant was attempting to turn left onto the highway in a 1962 Lincoln Continental when he drove into the path of an oncoming dump truck.

Hyland sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a Gonzales hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the dump truck did not sustain any serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days