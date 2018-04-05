One dead after being struck by vehicle in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials said one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

Deputies said the person was hit on Highway 190 near Young Avenue before 10:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police are responding to the scene, according to WBRSO officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.