Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead after being struck by vehicle in Port Allen

3 hours 58 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 April 04, 2018 10:38 PM April 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials said one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

Deputies said the person was hit on Highway 190 near Young Avenue before 10:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police are responding to the scene, according to WBRSO officials.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

