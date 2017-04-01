One dead after 6 children found unconscious at Michigan hotel pool

Photo: Google Maps

NILES, Mich. - One child is dead and at least five other children have been hospitalized for apparent carbon-monoxide poisoning after they were found unconscious at a hotel pool Saturday.

According to the Niles Fire Department, staff at the local Quality Inn and Suites called 911 after they found six, unresponsive and unconscious children lying on the pool deck Saturday.

Fire Department Captain Don Wise said it was unclear how long the children, who range in ages 10 to 14, were unconscious.

First responders arrived on the scene to remove the children. They then went through each floor of the hotel to evacuate any remaining guests.

One of the children was declared dead on arrival at Lakeland Hospital in Niles, a spokesperson said. A few hotel employees and first responders are also being treated there and are expected to make a full recovery.

Memorial Hospital of Southbend in Indiana is reportedly treating several other patients from the hotel who are in critical condition.

A total of 12 people from the hotel were take to the two hospitals.

Wise said carbon monoxide reading found at the pool was 800 parts per million, 16 times that of the maximum recommended level by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Officials detected higher-than-normal carbon monoxide levels in other areas of the hotel, but not as dangerous as the level detected in the pool area, Wise said.

A mechanical engineer is on site investigating whether the pool heater was the cause of the dangerously high carbon monoxide levels.