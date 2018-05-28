One dead, 3 injured in crash on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on Winbourne Avenue.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge Police Department officials said.

46-year-old Veronica Lathers was traveling southbound on East Brookstone Drive and ran a stop sign. A Honda Civic struck the driver's side of Lathers' vehicle.

Police said three people in the Honda Civic were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. Lathers was also transported and later succumbed to her injuries.

Police are still investigating.