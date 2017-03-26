One dead, 2 critical after nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio - At least five people remain hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, after a Cincinnati nightclub shooting that killed one man and left 15 people injured.



A University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman said that as of 4:40 p.m. Sunday, two people there were in critical condition and that three were in stable condition.



Other injured people were treated and released at UC Medical Center and other hospitals.



Calls came in of shots fired at the Cameo club around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the bar was very crowded at the time when several men got into a dispute at the bar and shots were fired by several people.



Police are still working to identify the shooters.