One critically injured in shooting on Rush Avenue

Friday, June 29 2018 10:35 PM
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials say they are responding to a reported shooting on Rush Avenue.

The shooting was first reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Rush Avenue near Gardere Lane.

Sources tell News 2 initial reports indicate a person was shot in the head. The victim was transported from the scene in critical condition.

The victim was described as a man around age 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

