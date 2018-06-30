80°
One critically injured in shooting on Rush Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials say they are responding to a reported shooting on Rush Avenue.
The shooting was first reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Rush Avenue near Gardere Lane.
Sources tell News 2 initial reports indicate a person was shot in the head. The victim was transported from the scene in critical condition.
The victim was described as a man around age 30.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
