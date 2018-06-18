73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One critical after stabbing on Adams Ave.

3 hours 18 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, June 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning stabbing.

The incident was reported in the 3500 block of Adams Avenue before 3 a.m. Sources say the incident was a domestic issue. No word if any arrests have been made.

Details surrounding the incident are limited. This is a developing story.

