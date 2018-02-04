60°
One critical after multi-vehicle crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish

Friday, February 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LIVINGSTON - At least one person has sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 Friday night.

The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on I-12 East near the Livingston exit. Livingston police have confirmed five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities say one person is in critical condition; Airmed was called to the scene to transport that person to a hospital. 

Westbound lanes of I-12 have been shut down at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

