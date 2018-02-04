One critical after multi-vehicle crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - At least one person has sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 Friday night.

The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on I-12 East near the Livingston exit. Livingston police have confirmed five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities say one person is in critical condition; Airmed was called to the scene to transport that person to a hospital.

Westbound lanes of I-12 have been shut down at the scene of the crash.

I-12 East is closed at Livingston (MM 22) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted off I-12 East at Satsuma (MM 19). Congestion has reached 5 miles in length. Please use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 3, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.