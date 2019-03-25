67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One critical after morning shooting on E. Walker Ct.

3 hours 57 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, March 25 2019 Mar 25, 2019 March 25, 2019 6:58 AM March 25, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported around 6:50 a.m. on East Walker Court near North Sherwood Forest Drive. At the scene, authorities found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Sources say the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days