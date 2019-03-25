One critical after morning shooting on E. Walker Ct.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported around 6:50 a.m. on East Walker Court near North Sherwood Forest Drive. At the scene, authorities found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Sources say the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Here on E. Walker Court officers have been interviewing witnesses and focusing on this parking lot that has multiple layers of tape. Evidence markers have been picked up and the tape is being taken down @WBRZ



We’re told on person was taken from the scene in critical condition pic.twitter.com/pornNebN4Q — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) March 25, 2019

The investigation is ongoing.

WBRZ has reached out for more information.