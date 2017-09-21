86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One confirmed dead in early morning crash on Highway 959

1 hour 55 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2017 Sep 21, 2017 September 21, 2017 9:23 AM September 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are working the scene of a deadly crash that took place this morning.

Louisiana State Police say a driver ran into the back of a log truck, and they have confirmed one person is dead.

The accident took place on Highway 959 just west of McKnight Road in East Feliciana Parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days