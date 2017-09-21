86°
Latest Weather Blog
One confirmed dead in early morning crash on Highway 959
EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are working the scene of a deadly crash that took place this morning.
Louisiana State Police say a driver ran into the back of a log truck, and they have confirmed one person is dead.
The accident took place on Highway 959 just west of McKnight Road in East Feliciana Parish.
