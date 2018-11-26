One confirmed case of polio-like disease found in Louisiana

Photo: CDC

There are now 286 confirmed and unconfirmed reports of acute flaccid myelitis in the United States on the year, including one in Louisiana.

The Center for Disease Control released a report over the weekend saying that there were 116 confirmed cases of the rare polio-like illness, also known as AFM, which leads to paralysis. It's 10 higher compared to the number of confirmed cases last month, and an additional 170 reports are still under investigation.

A vast majority of those affected since 2014 have been children under the age of 4. Symptoms include about three to 10 days of coughing and fever before the onset of paralysis.

So far, 31 states have had confirmed cases of the illness, including a single case in Louisiana. Colorado has the highest number of confirmed cases 15. Texas is second with 14.