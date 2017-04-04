One bidder proposes to remove Confederate monuments

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A lone contractor submitted a proposal to take down three Confederate monuments in New Orleans Tuesday.

According to a report from WWL, Cuzan Services Limited submitted a $600,000 bid to remove the monuments of Robert E. Lee, P.G.T. Beauregard and Jefferson Davis. However, the city says the budget estimate for the monument removal is well below that bid at $170,000.

The deadline for the bid to remove the monuments, which opened Tuesday afternoon, was set for 2 p.m. The purchasing department is required by law to open the bids in a public space.