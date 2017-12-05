73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One avoids Confederate toppling felony; other cases ongoing

2 hours 37 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2017 Dec 5, 2017 December 05, 2017 11:41 AM December 05, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. - A protester accused of helping tear down a North Carolina Confederate statue has struck a deal to avoid a felony charge, while other defendants had their cases continued.
  
Durham County Judge James T. Hill said Tuesday he would allow a deferred prosecution deal for Ngoc Loan Tran on several misdemeanor property damage counts. Defense attorney Scott Holmes said the misdemeanors will be dismissed after Tran pays $1,250 in restitution and completes 100 hours of community service.
  
Tran was among a dozen charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of tearing down the statue of an anonymous Confederate at a Durham government building August 14. One climbed up to attach a rope, then protesters yanked it down.
  
Eight demonstrators had cases continued until January 11. Charges were previously dropped against three others.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days