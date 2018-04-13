One arrested, three sought in attempted murder and robbery

THIBODAUX- Deputies have arrested one person and are looking for three others after two people were shot during an armed robbery Thursday.

Kyrie Verdin, 20, has been charged in the incident, and Justen Harris, age 21, is being sought as well as two other unidentified male suspects.

At around 2:40 a.m., deputies responded to Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray where two people had been shot. At the scene, deputies learned a 22-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman sustained injuries in the shooting.

The man was struck in the foot and finger, while the woman was struck in the thigh just above the knee. Authorities learned that Verdin had contacted the female victim and told her she would be stopping by the residence.

Verdin drove to the home with Harris and two other men who planned to rob the male victim, according to a release. All three men were wearing hooded sweatshirts, and at least one was armed with a gun.

They allegedly broke down the victim's bedroom door and fired multiple rounds at him. The victim fired several rounds back at the suspects. The female victim was in another bedroom and was struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Verdin has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. Her bond is set at $1.1 million. Harris also has active warrants for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.