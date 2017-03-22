One arrested; others wanted for shooting near Bishop Woods Road

ASCENSION – One man was arrested and several others are wanted after a shooting near Bishop Woods Road on Tuesday.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Josh Brown Road and Bishop Woods Road in reference to shots fired.

Deputies discovered a blue vehicle in the roadway with two passenger tires shot and deflated at the scene. Detectives learned that 22-year-old Quanmaine Scott and 24-year-old Joseph Pindexter exited the vehicle and began to argue with four others. Two of the four men were identified as 28-year-old Arthur Braxton and 35-year-old Tyrone Wenzy.

The other two men have not been identified at the time of this post.

The argument escalated to shots being fired. According to the sheriff's office, there are no reported injuries.

Wenzy turned himself in to deputies late Tuesday night and was arrested on four counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is still searching for Arthur Braxton, Joseph Pindexter and Quanmaine Scott and the two other suspects that were at the scene. According to the sheriff's office they will be charged as follows:

Braxton will be charged with four counts attempted second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

Pindexter will be charged with two counts attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.



Quanmaine Scott will be charged with two counts attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.



This case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.



Anyone with information of this incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.