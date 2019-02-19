55°
One arrested in overnight assault on Victoria Dr.
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested following an overnight assault in Baton Rouge.
The incident was reported shortly after midnight in the 3500 block of Victoria Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
