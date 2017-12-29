One arrested, another at large after convenience store burglary

RACELAND- One man is already in custody and authorities are looking for another suspect after merchandise was stolen from an area business.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a convenience store located on LA Highway 1 in Raceland in reference to a possible burglary. At the scene, deputies found signs of a forced entry.

Deputies learned that two suspects entered the store and stole several items. One of the suspects was identified as 25-year-old Dante Hester. When Hester was questioned about the incident, authorities say he admitted to his involvement in the crime.

Hester is charged with simple burglary and his bond is set at $5,000. Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the other suspect can call 1-800-743-7433.